Nashik Gas Leak: Panic in Pawan Nagar After MNGL Pipeline Damaged During Smart City Work

A gas pipeline leak in Pawan Nagar caused panic among residents today after a Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) pipeline was accidentally damaged during ongoing Smart City work. The incident occurred around 11:30 AM when workers began digging the road to change water pipeline valves. In the process, the MNGL gas pipeline was broken, leading to a significant gas leak in the area.

As soon as the leak was detected, the smell of gas spread, creating fear among locals. The Nashik administration immediately took action, closing traffic in the affected area to prevent any major mishap. Emergency teams and MNGL officials were rushed to the spot, and after several attempts, the pipeline was successfully repaired.

The incident highlights the lack of coordination between Nashik Smart City administration and MNGL. Poor planning and miscommunication between departments have once again led to a risky situation for citizens. Fortunately, there were no injuries or casualties.

Authorities have assured that the situation is now under control, and traffic movement has resumed. However, residents have demanded better coordination between civic bodies and utility providers to avoid such dangerous incidents in the future