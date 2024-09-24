Nashik: Government Launches Pink E-Rickshaw Scheme for Women; Check Application Deadline

The Child Development Department, as per a decision dated July 8, 2024, will provide pink e-rickshaws to empower women by promoting safe travel, employment generation, and economic independence. Nashik Collector Jalaj Sharma announced this initiative aimed at benefiting 700 women in Nashik city. Eligible applicants are urged to submit their applications by September 30, 2024.

Women and Child Development Officer Sunil Dusane conveyed through a press release that eligible women, including widows, divorced individuals, and those below the poverty line, are encouraged to apply. Applicants must be Maharashtra residents aged between 20 to 40 years with a family income not exceeding Rs. 3 lakhs annually.

Application forms and required document lists are available at the District Women and Child Development Officer's office in Nashik, Nashik Municipal Corporation's Head Office, and nearby Anganwadi Centers. They are also accessible online at www.nashik.gov.in.

To facilitate ownership of e-rickshaws, the scheme requires beneficiaries to contribute 10% of the cost, with 20% covered by the state government and the remaining 70% through a bank loan. The loan repayment period spans 5 years (60 months), and each beneficiary can avail of the scheme once. Upon receiving a pink e-rickshaw, beneficiaries are expected to operate it and achieve financial self-reliance.

Interested women meeting the eligibility criteria are advised to submit their applications promptly to the District Women and Child Development Officer's office near Nasardi Bridge, opposite Nashik Club, Nashik-Pune Road, Nashik, by September 30, 2024.