Nashik Highlights; Leopard attacks farmer

Sonaj (Dist. Nashik): A leopard, which has been considered a rumor for the last two days, attacked a farmer on Thursday night. Barku Bachhav, a farmer from Sonaj, was attacked by a leopard when he went to irrigate a field on Sonaj Varhanepada Road around 10 pm on Thursday. Fortunately, Bachchav's leg was slightly injured in the accident.

As he was watering the field, a leopard, sitting in the dark, grabbed Bachhav's body and attacked him. A small puppy was also seen with the leopard and it was not clear which direction it went. The forest department has been informed about this for the last two days and no cage has been set up yet. However, due to the availability of electricity at night, farmers have to go in the dark to fetch water. However, due to this incident, panic has spread in Sonaj Panchkrushi and the citizens are under the scourge of fear.

"I had paid a visit according to the complaints of the villagers. However, the cage has not been set up yet as no one has been harmed by the leopard. However, further efforts will be made to catch the leopard by setting a cage immediately. '' - Yogesh Patil, Forest Ranger

"Farmers and villagers are in a state of panic due to the leopard attack and farming has come to a standstill. Local youth and Gram Panchayat administration are taking measures at their level. The forest department has been requested to catch the leopard immediately and release the villagers from fear. '' - Sangram Bachhav, Director, Market Committee, Malegaon