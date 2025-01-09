Nashik Horror: Biker Seriously Injured After Nylon Manja Cuts His Throat

A shocking incident occurred in the Wadala Naka area of Nashik, where a biker was seriously injured after slitting his throat with a nylon rope while returning home from work. The injured youth, identified as Mushran Mohsin Syed, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Syed works at a cloth shop on Main Road. While riding his bike in the Wadala Naka area in the evening, a nylon rope got caught in his throat, causing severe injuries and causing him to collapse on the road. Concerned citizens rushed him to a nearby private hospital for immediate medical attention.

Doctors quickly treated Syed, stitching up his wound with 40 stitches, thus saving his life. Relatives and citizens are now demanding a ban on the use of nylon manja, citing the rising number of accidents caused by it. Some have also expressed frustration over delays in police action.

Also Read: Makar Sankranti 2025: Tips to Protect Yourself from Manja and Kite Strings While Riding a Bike

In response to this, the Nashik Police Commissioner has taken action against 75 nylon manja sellers in the Commissionerate limits. Kite flying is a popular activity during Makar Sankranti, which falls on January 14, and it has already begun in the city. To prevent accidents from the dangerous nylon manja, the police have launched a crackdown. As part of the effort, 34 cases have been registered, and 39 people have been arrested by various police stations and crime branch teams. This action targets those involved in the illegal buying, selling, and use of nylon manja.