Nashik Horror: Girlfriend Allegedly Orchestrates Lover’s Murder; Police Solve Case in 5 Hours

In a dramatic turn of events this morning, a youth was fatally attacked at Punjabrao Deshmukh Hostel in Meri Colony on Panchawati Dindori Road. The victim, identified as Gagan Kokate, was found stabbed in the head with a sharp weapon. Gagan was the son of retired police officer Praveen Kokate.Panchawati Police swiftly resolved the case within just five hours of the incident. The investigation uncovered a shocking motive: Gagan's girlfriend allegedly orchestrated the murder by hiring attackers due to ongoing harassment from him.

Senior Police Inspector Madhukar Kad of Panchawati Police Station confirmed that the crime occurred in Tarwala Nagar. Following the discovery, senior officials, including Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Deputy Commissioners Prashant Bachhav and Kiran Kumar Chavan, mobilized quickly. Assistant Commissioners of Police Padmaja Bade and Sandeep Mitke oversaw the operation as teams from Panchawati Police Station and the Crime Branch were deployed to apprehend the suspects.

With crucial information, police identified and detained several suspects from the Ashoknagar and Satpur areas of Nashik. Those arrested include Sanket Shashikant Randive, Mehfuz Rashid Syed, Ritesh Dilip Sapkale, and Gautam Sunil Dusane, who are alleged to have been involved in the murder plot.

Bhavna Sushant Kadam, a married woman from Vrindavan Nagar, Mhasrul Nashik, was identified as the mastermind behind the crime. She reportedly paid two lakh rupees for the murder to be carried out. The investigation is ongoing, with Panchawati Police continuing to gather evidence. The case has deeply shocked the community, revealing the complexities of personal relationships.