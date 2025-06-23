Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027: Centre Approves 8 New Road Projects, Including Trimbakeshwar Route and Ring Road

Nashik is gearing up for the grand Kumbh Mela in 2027. To handle the huge crowd expected during the event, the Centre has approved several important road projects. On Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has approved eight new roads for the upcoming Mahakumbh.

CM Fadnavis said, “I had written to the Prime Minister requesting the development of the national highway network for Nashik and Trimbakeshwar ahead of the Kumbh Mela 2027. Today, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari held a meeting in Nagpur. We demanded 8-9 new roads. The approval has been given today, which includes the Ring Road and the road to Trimbakeshwar.” He added that apart from new roads, the minister has also approved repairs and widening of all six existing roads that connect to Nashik.

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan, who was also present at the meeting, shared more details about the plan. He said, “In the last Kumbh Mela held 12 years ago, there was a huge crowd. This time, we are expecting 3 to 4 times more people. For this, large-scale planning and road expansion is needed.”

According to Mahajan, a budget of ₹3,700 crore has been approved for these infrastructure developments. The work is expected to begin in the next 2-3 months. The widening of roads leading to Nashik and Trimbakeshwar will help manage the massive influx of pilgrims and ensure smooth traffic during the mega event.

The Kumbh Mela in Nashik is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, and the government is making major efforts to ensure that all facilities are ready well in advance.