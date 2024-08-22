Nashik: Man Dies by Suicide After Alleged Pressure From Wife and In-Laws Over Financial Demands; Case Filed

In a tragic incident in the CIDCO area of Nashik, a 38-year-old man, Hemant Prabhakar Pawar, took his own life after reportedly being pressured by his wife and in-laws. Hemant, a resident of Pangre Mala, Baddenagar, hanged himself at his residence on August 14.

A case has been registered against five individuals: Hemant's wife, Sugandha Pawar; her father, Hari Devre; her mother, Ratna Devre (residents of Satpur); Sugandha's friend, Mona Jeughale (from Nashik); and Sandhya Mandwale (from Pune). The complaint was filed by Hemant's father, Prabhakar Pawar, aged 67.

According to the complaint, Sugandha and her family had been putting immense pressure on Hemant to provide Rs 1 lakh. Additionally, Sugandha allegedly asked him to stay away from his parents, leading to increased tension between the couple. Despite their separation, Sugandha’s behavior reportedly did not improve, and the conflict continued to escalate.

Unable to bear the mental anguish, Hemant left a suicide note naming all five suspects and expressing his wish for them to be punished. The note was seized by the police for further investigation.

Hemant is survived by his parents, a daughter, and a sister. Inspector Shirasath of Ambad Police Station is leading the investigation into this heart-breaking case.