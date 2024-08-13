Nashik: Manoj Jarange Patil's Peace Rally Concludes Amid Tight Security

Today, Manoj Jarange Patil's peace rally captured the attention of Nashik as it marked the second phase of his ongoing protest for Maratha reservation. The rally began at Tapovan and concluded at the Shivsmarak Collectorate.

Starting in the afternoon, the rally moved through key locations, including Tapovan, Juna Adgaon Naka, Nimani, and Malegaon stand. A special tribute was paid to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with a wreath placed at his memorial. Manoj Jarange Patil was warmly welcomed by the Panchawati Shivjanmotsav celebration at Malegaon stand. The rally then proceeded towards CBS Chowk, passing through Shivtirtha, where another wreath was placed at the equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and continued via Rawiawar Karanja, Sangli Bank Signal, and Meher Signal.

Addressing a large crowd of supporters at CBS Chowk, Manoj Jarange Patil thanked the thousands of people for their strong turnout. He declared that the Marathas of Nashik will fight for reservation, not for political leaders. Jarange criticized Chhagan Bhujbal, calling him the "sadisati" (a period of hardship) of the district and predicted that Bhujbal would eventually destroy Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP.

Jarange spoke of his own pain from fasting but emphasized that the real pain is the community’s lack of reservation, which he believes is the only cure. He vowed that Yeola, Bhujbal's homeland, would soon be "purified" and urged Marathas to join the movement in Antarwali on August 29.

He criticized the temporary reservation granted by the government and accused Fadnavis of playing political games. Jarange also warned Narayan Rane that he would not remain silent if opposed. He announced plans to demonstrate their power in Mumbai and urged unity between OBCs and Marathas, stressing that the peace rally’s goal is to remain peaceful yet united in the fight for reservation.

Finally, Jarange highlighted the difficulties Maratha students and officers face without reservation and called on everyone to stay united in their struggle.