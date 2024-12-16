Nashik: Mumbai-Dhule Bus Driver Caught Drunk Driving Amid Heightened Safety Check

In the wake of the recent Kurla bus accident, authorities have intensified checks on bus drivers to ensure passenger safety. During a routine inspection at the Mela bus stand, a Mumbai-Dhule bus driver was caught driving under the influence of alcohol.

The driver, identified as Amol More, a resident of Satana, was found intoxicated when checked using a breath analyzer by the inspection team. The bus station chief, Sanjay Mohite, reported the incident to the police.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the driver at the Sarkarwada police station for operating a bus while under the influence of alcohol.

This incident has raised serious concerns about passenger safety, especially as public transportation is relied upon by thousands daily. The authorities have assured stricter monitoring of bus drivers moving forward to prevent such violations and ensure public safety on the roads.