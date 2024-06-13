Nashik Municipal Commissioner Cancels Traffic Signal Installations on Gangapur Road After Congestion Complaints

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Ashok Karanjkar has canceled the installation of traffic signals at various locations in the city, responding to demands from BJP MLA Devyani Farande of Central Nashik.The Assistant Commissioner of Police Traffic Branch had ordered the installation of signals at 22 locations across the city under the Smart City scheme. Of these, 10 signals were planned for Gangapur Road, specifically at Saptarang Chowk, Vidya Vikas Circle, ABT Circle, Hutatma Circle, Bhosla T Point, Marathon Circle, Prasad Circle, Dutta Chowk Circle, and DK Nagar Nirmala Convent School.

However, concerns arose that the proposed signals on Gangapur Road would exacerbate traffic congestion rather than alleviate it, potentially causing massive jams and wasting citizens' time. Notably, the Chief Executive Officer of the Smart City Scheme and the Assistant Commissioner of Police Traffic Branch did not consult public representatives or citizens before planning the installation of these ten new signals.MLA Devyani Farande strongly opposed the administration's arbitrary decision and demanded the immediate cancellation of the project from Municipal Commissioner Karanjkar and Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik. Farande also raised concerns about sanctioned work being carried out in different locations than initially planned and demanded action against the contractors involved in these irregularities.

In response, Commissioner Karanjkar summoned the Chief Executive Officer of the Smart City Scheme to express his displeasure with the project's handling. He subsequently ordered the cancellation of all proposed signal systems on Gangapur Road, except for the signal at KBT Circle, which was specifically requested by citizens.