Nashik Municipal Corporation Launches WhatsApp Initiative for Reporting Road Waterlogging and Potholes

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has launched a novel initiative enabling residents to report instances of water logging and potholes by capturing a photograph along with essential details and sending them via WhatsApp to 7972154793. This initiative, spearheaded by NMC's Irrigation Department, seeks to tackle issues related to road water logging and potholes that often lead to severe traffic congestion and commuting challenges during the monsoon season.

To streamline the process, the department has requested citizens to send a message along with the photograph to the specified number and has emphasized not to make WhatsApp calls. Calls to the number will result in the sender being blocked.

Residents have long been frustrated by bad road conditions, especially due to ongoing digging work for the Smart City project and MNGL line projects. Even before the monsoon, commuters faced difficulties in areas like CIDCO, Nashik Road, Trimbak Naka, Kamatwade etc.

Former Mayor Dashrath Patil had taken a strong stand against the poor road and pothole conditions in areas such as Patil Nagar, Jaybhave Nagar, Sant Gadgebaba Nagar, Untwadi, and Trimurti Chowk. He had even filed a petition in the High Court regarding the pothole issues in the city.

In response to the widespread anger over bad roads and to manage traffic issues for better commuting during the monsoon, the NMC has implemented this new system. The initiative encourages citizens to monitor and report these issues directly to the authorities.

It remains to be seen how many complaints the NMC will receive through this system, but the initiative represents a proactive step toward improving road conditions in Nashik.