Nashik Municipal Election 2026: Police Lathi Charge in CIDCO Following Cash-for-Votes Allegation

Tension erupted on Thursday afternoon in CIDCO’s Ward 25 and Ward 29 following allegations of cash distribution linked to the ongoing municipal elections. According to local reports, rumours of money being distributed at a garden behind the Sawtanagar office of BJP candidate Sudhakar Badgujar led to a large crowd gathering at the spot. Nearly 6,000 to 7,000 men and women reportedly assembled after hearing about the alleged cash handouts.

After receiving information about the incident, Shinde Sena candidate Adv. Atul Sanap and independent candidate Mukesh Shahane reached the location along with their supporters. Workers from rival groups came face to face, creating a tense situation.

A scuffle broke out between workers from two groups, further escalating tensions. Police intervened and carried out a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

During the incident, police briefly detained Shahane by seating him in a police van. He was later released after requesting the police.

To bring the situation under control, police locked the garden outside Badgujar’s office and directed party workers to shut the office. Additional police force was deployed in the area, and patrolling was intensified to prevent further trouble.

The situation later returned to normal, police officials said.