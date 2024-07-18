Nashik: NCP (SCP) Stages 'Toll Bandh' Protest Over Potholed Mumbai-Nashik Highway

NCP's Sharad Pawar faction staged a "toll bandh" protest today at Ghoti Toll Naka, highlighting the poor condition of the Mumbai-Nashik highway, particularly the Padgha-Pimpalgaon Baswant stretch. Protesters say large potholes have caused significant delays, with travel times between Nashik and Mumbai increasing to 8-9 hours. They argue that toll collection should be suspended until the road is repaired.

The Kasara-Pimpalgaon Baswant section is especially dangerous, forcing motorists to drive cautiously. Despite paying tolls, travelers are frustrated with the poor road conditions.

In response, NCP workers staged a sit-in protest at Ghoti Toll Naka, disrupting traffic on the Nashik-Mumbai route. They demanded immediate repairs from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and a suspension of toll charges until the road is fixed.

The protest included anti-government slogans and a temporary blockade where some vehicles were allowed to pass without paying tolls. Following the demonstration, a statement was submitted to NHAI officials. The protesters have given the authorities a 15-day ultimatum to repair the road or stop charging tolls, threatening intensified protests if their demands are not met.