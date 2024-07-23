Nashik: New Jogging Track at Sadashiv Nagar Deteriorates After First Rains, Investigation Demanded

The jogging track newly constructed at Sadashiv Nagar in Govind Nagar has deteriorated following the first rains, raising concerns among local residents and activists. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Party, along with the Satkarya Foundation, has called for an investigation into the substandard construction of the track and urgent actions to restore its usability.

On Monday, July 22, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Ashok Karanjkar received a formal statement regarding this issue. The jogging track was developed by the Municipal Corporation following persistent efforts by the Shiv Sena and Satkarya Foundation. However, the track was not properly levelled, and there was no arrangement for proper drainage of rainwater. Consequently, ponds have formed on the track after the first sporadic rains, making it difficult for joggers to use.

Satkarya Foundation President Babasaheb Gaikwad (Deshmukh) and Shiv Sena activists have expressed their dissatisfaction with the poor quality of the work done. They have demanded that immediate steps be taken to rectify the track's condition and that an investigation be conducted into the substandard construction. They have warned that if their concerns are not addressed and action is not taken, they will initiate a strong agitation to press for their demands.

The deterioration of the jogging track has raised questions about the quality of municipal projects and the accountability of those responsible for ensuring proper construction and maintenance. Local residents and activists are urging the authorities to take swift action to address the issue and restore the track to a usable condition.