Nashik: NMC Cancels Around 6,000 Applications for 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme

The ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ has seen a tremendous response in Nashik City. As of now, the Nashik Municipal Corporation has received a total of 1,95,562 applications. However, approximately 6,000 applications have been canceled due to various reasons, as per official reports. To better serve women under this scheme, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has set up 39 facility centers across various parts of the city. These centers help women submit their applications both online and offline.

When the government initially launched the scheme, large numbers of women gathered at government offices, including the collector's office, hoping to benefit from the initiative. To ease this process and ensure women could apply smoothly, the NMC began accepting applications through their 39 centers on July 11, 2024.

The 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' provides women in the state with financial aid of ₹1,500 per month. The scheme was first announced by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at a state convention. Initially, applications were to be accepted only between July 1 and 15, 2024. However, the deadline was extended to August 31, and then further extended to September 30.

As today marks the final day to submit applications, the NMC reports that out of the total applications received, 1,88,585 have been approved, and 5,910 have been canceled for various reasons.

The scheme has been widely appreciated, offering much-needed financial support to women in Nashik.