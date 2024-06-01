Nashik: Oldest Shopping Complex Yashwant Mandai Faces Closure As NMC Declares Building Unsafe

Yashwant Mandai, one of Nashik’s oldest shopping complexes since its inauguration in 1968, is now facing closure. The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has deemed the structure unsafe following a recent structural audit, urging immediate evacuation. The audit uncovered significant structural deficiencies in the decades-old building, leading the NMC to issue legal notices to the 17 shop holders still operating in Yashwant Mandai.

The shop holders responded by filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the NMC's evacuation order. However, the High Court dismissed their plea, upholding the necessity of vacating the premises. This decision is particularly pressing given Yashwant Mandai's location in a densely populated area and the looming monsoon season, with the Indian Meteorological Department predicting above-average rainfall, raising fears of potential disasters.

When approached by LokmatTimes.com, shop tenants expressed their willingness to cooperate with the NMC, albeit with certain conditions. Rajesh Kahane, a third-generation shop owner, stated, "This place has been our bread and butter for so many years. We understand the building needs to be demolished or restructured. However, the NMC should consider our demands and assure us of new shops and business spaces in the future."

Nimish Mane, another shop owner and one of the leaders in the legal battle, shared, "We have been receiving such notices from the NMC for many years. This time, we held a discussion meeting with NMC officials regarding the issue. We are ready to cooperate but need a few assurances. In the initial meeting, the NMC asked us to submit several reports, which we will be working on in the next few days. The NMC will also prepare their documents."