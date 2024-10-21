Nashik: One Booked for Abetment of Suicide in Illegal Moneylending Case

Nashik police have registered a case against Vaibhav Deore, who operates an illegal moneylending business, for abetting the suicide of a local businessman, Dhiraj Vijay Pawar. Deore, along with his wife and a schoolteacher named Nikhil Pawar, has been accused of harassment that led to the tragic incident. The police have issued an official statement on the matter.

The case came to light after Dhiraj Pawar’s wife, Isma, filed a complaint detailing how her husband, a well-known businessman in the Sahdevnagar area of Nashik, was driven to suicide due to extreme pressure from Deore. Dhiraj, who owned several tea outlets under the brand "Basundi Tea" in Nashik city and district, had borrowed ₹12 lakh from Deore for his business. Despite regularly making payments, Dhiraj was unable to meet the increasingly unreasonable demands made by Deore.

According to the complaint, Deore began harassing Dhiraj for the repayment of interest, imposing severe penalties for even minor delays in payment. By August 2024, Dhiraj, facing business difficulties, was unable to keep up with the payments. Deore escalated the threats, allegedly demanding gold ornaments and farmland from Dhiraj. When Dhiraj refused, he was assaulted and coerced into signing papers and cheques.

Dhiraj had already repaid ₹32.4 lakh on the original loan, but Deore continued to demand more money late into the night. The constant threats, including those against Dhiraj’s family, caused him immense mental stress.

On October 15, 2024, Dhiraj left home, telling his family he was going to meet a friend. Later, he was found dead in the Nanduri Ghat forest, having taken his own life after relentless harassment from Deore.

The police investigation is ongoing, and Deore, along with his accomplices, has been booked for abetment of suicide.