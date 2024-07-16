Nashik: One Injured After Tree Falls on Car in CBS Area

A Gulmohar tree fell unexpectedly on Monday evening in the old CBS area near Smart Road, resulting in chaos and significant damage. The tree collapsed onto two parked cars, completely destroying one vehicle and injuring Dipak Jadhav. There were no reported fatalities in this incident.

The fallen tree, located behind the bus stop, uprooted entirely from its base. The first car, belonging to Bandu Nana Danger (MH 15 FT3415), was completely destroyed. The second car, owned by Suyog Bagul (MH 01 BU 4417), sustained notable damage but was not as severely affected.

Emergency services responded promptly to the situation. The fire brigade and Sarkarwada police quickly arrived at the scene to manage the emergency. The police efficiently controlled the crowd, ensuring that the situation remained under control, while the fire brigade worked diligently to remove the fallen tree from the damaged cars.

An important detail to note is that there are "No Parking" signs within a 200-meter radius of the area, which were completely ignored by the car owners. This has been a recurring issue, as many people frequently disregard the no parking instructions in this area. The incident highlights the consequences of not adhering to parking regulations. If the car owners had followed the no parking instructions, they might have avoided the significant damage to their vehicles.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of following parking regulations and being aware of potential hazards, especially in areas with clearly posted warnings.