Nashik Police Bust House Burglary Gang, Rs 17 Lakh Worth of Valuables Recovered

The Nashik Road Police Station’s crime investigation team has achieved a significant breakthrough by arresting three suspects involved in multiple house burglaries in Nashik Road and surrounding areas. Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Raut shared that the team has recovered 25 tolas of gold worth ₹15.93 lakh, along with other valuables, bringing the total seized amount to approximately ₹17 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap at the Sinnar Phata bus depot under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Ashok Giri. This led to the arrest of Afzal Hussain Syed, a resident of Bhagur, and Vicky alias Vikas Sudhakar Patekar from Mahatma Nagar, Nashik. Following their interrogation, their accomplice, Nilesh Vinayak Kolekar, a resident of Ambad, was also detained.

The recovered items include gold and silver jewelry, a Yamaha two-wheeler, and tools used for theft. The suspects had been targeting houses in Nashik Road, Jail Road, and nearby areas, and were identified after police examined CCTV footage from various burglary sites. They reportedly pawned the stolen jewelry to local jewelers in exchange for cash.

The three suspects have a long history of criminal activity, with 12 cases registered against Afzal Syed, 10 against Vikas Patekar, and 6 against Nilesh Kolekar in various police stations. The arrests have brought relief to residents, and the police are continuing their investigation to recover additional stolen goods and identify other possible accomplices.