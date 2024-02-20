Nashik: Police Inspector Commits Suicide By Shooting Himself With His Service Gun in Police Station

Nashik: Secondary police inspector Ashok Najan of Ambad police station allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with his service revolver at the police station on Tuesday morning. The incident has created a stir in the Nashik area. All senior police officers have reached the Ambad police station. It is not yet known why Najan took such an extreme step.

Ashok Najan was sitting in his cabin after appearing for duty at Ambad police station as usual on Tuesday morning. When attendance master Sharad Jhole went to his cabin to call all the staff after they appeared, they found Najan lying on a chair in a pool of blood. After that, all the police rush started. He appeared to have shot himself in the head. Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Raut, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shekhar Deshmukh, and Senior Police Inspector Dilip Thakur rushed to the police station.

The reason behind his suicide is yet to be ascertained. An investigation has been launched. Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Prashant Bachhav have also reached the police station.

