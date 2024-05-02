Nashik Police Launches Initiative with 44 Dedicated Personnel to Enhance Women's Safety

In a bold move to enhance women's safety in Nashik, the Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Karnik, has spearheaded a significant initiative for city's law enforcement approach. Under his guidance, the Damini and Nirbhaya squads, comprising 44 dedicated police personnel, have been revamped and remodelled to effectively address issues pertaining to harassment and violence against women.

Commissioner Sandeep Karnik recently flagged off these squads, marking a crucial step forward in the city's commitment to ensuring women's safety. The teams have been strategically dispersed across four distinct regions within Nashik, enabling swift responses to complaints of harassment by women and girls.

The scope of the squads' mandate is comprehensive, encompassing a wide range of offenses including stalking, molestation, abuse, teasing, torture, provocation, attempted rape, and various forms of verbal, mental, and physical harassment. Equipped with four dedicated phone lines and vehicles, the squads are well-prepared to address complaints promptly and effectively.

38 Daminis and 6 Nirbhagyas Ready To Shield Nashik Women

MEET OUR 38 DAMINIs ⚡ from the all-woman #DaminiSquad, flagged off by CP Nashik City with a revamped structure to help #Nashik women build a connect with them..



SAVE the Police Station-wise numbers given below IN YOUR MOBILES 🏍️👮🏻:



📲Upnagar | Nashik Road | Deolali… pic.twitter.com/r7ROcCJhlZ — नाशिक शहर पोलीस - Nashik City Police (@nashikpolice) April 29, 2024

Heading the charge is DCP Zone 2, Monia Raut, under whose leadership the squads operate. Directly overseeing their activities is PI Trupti Sonawane, ensuring that the teams remain responsive and proactive in their mission to safeguard women's rights and dignity.

Trupti Sonawane emphasized the squads' readiness to tackle harassment in any setting, whether it be in educational institutions, public spaces, or even within the confines of one's home. Encouraging women and girls to report incidents without hesitation, Sonawane stressed the importance of utilizing the provided contact numbers to seek assistance and register complaints.

Nashik city recording a troubling 137 complaints of various crimes against women, including molestation and sexual assault, within a three-month period from January 2024 to April 2024. However, with the revamped Damini and Nirbhaya squads now operational, there is renewed optimism about curbing such incidents. The teams have already identified hotspots and vulnerable areas where harassment is prevalent, positioning themselves to swiftly address emerging issues and provide a sense of security to women and girls across the city.

In addition to reactive measures, the squads are committed to proactive engagement, regularly visiting schools and colleges to monitor potential harassers and conduct awareness campaigns on women's rights and legal recourse. Counseling sessions will also be conducted to empower women with knowledge and strategies for self-protection.

To facilitate easy access for the public, contact details for the squads have been disseminated through various social media channels, ensuring that help is just a phone call away. With dedicated lines assigned to each region, residents are encouraged to utilize these resources to report incidents and seek assistance promptly.

Following are the numbers where women can call to complain in various areas:

Upnagar | Nashik Road | Deolali Camp 9403165193. Ambad | Satpur | Indiranagar 9404842206. Sarkarwada | Bhadrakali | Mumbai Naka | Gangapur 9403165674. Panchvati | Adgaon | Mhasrul 9403165830.