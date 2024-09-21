Nashik: Prohibitory Orders Imposed in City From October 21 to November 5 Amid Political Tensions

In light of the upcoming assembly elections and related political tensions, prohibitory orders have been imposed within the limits of the Nashik Police Commissionerate from October 21 to November 5. The decision was made due to concerns over the political atmosphere, the issue of reservation, and other reasons that could lead to unrest.

During these 15 days, strict restrictions will be enforced. Holding weapons, displaying symbolic corpses or pictures, burning effigies, making slogans, playing musical instruments, or delivering objectionable statements that could threaten public safety are prohibited. Additionally, traveling with dangerous flags on vehicles or engaging in activities that could create religious disturbances are forbidden.

A gathering of more than five people will require prior permission from authorities, and any order violations will result in strict legal action.

The Nashik police urge citizens to comply with the restrictions to ensure peace and security during this politically sensitive period. Law enforcement agencies will remain vigilant to prevent incidents that disrupt public order.