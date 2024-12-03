Nashik-Pune Semi High-Speed Railway Project Gaining Momentum After Mahayuti's Election Victory

With the resounding success of the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance (Mahayuti) in the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections, hopes have been reignited for the long-delayed Nashik-Pune Semi High-Speed Rail Line. There is growing anticipation that funds for this ambitious project may be sanctioned soon at the central level.

The 232-km double railway line, which connects Nashik, Sangamner, and Pune, has the potential to significantly boost agricultural and industrial development across these regions. The project also promises to reduce travel time between Nashik and Pune to just two hours, providing a much-needed boost to infrastructure and regional connectivity.

Although the railway project was proposed years ago, it has faced multiple hurdles, including route changes. Earlier this year, the state government suggested altering the original Nashik-Sinnar-Sangamner-Narayangaon-Pune route to Nashik-Sinnar-Shirdi-Pune. However, this proposal faced strong opposition from the affected districts, and discussions to revert to the original alignment gained traction.

During his election campaign, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured voters that the Nashik-Sangamner-Pune rail project would be expedited if Mahayuti came to power. He also promised to retain the original route, which is favored by stakeholders.

The project, estimated to cost ₹16,000 crores, is expected to promote agricultural and industrial development in Nashik, Sangamner, and Pune. It will enhance industrial connectivity and growth for businesses in the region while reducing travel time, and facilitating ease of transport for goods and passengers.

With the formation of the new Mahayuti government in the state, there is optimism that Deputy CM Fadnavis will prioritize this project and deliver on his campaign promise. The railway line’s completion could be a game-changer for Nashik and Pune, driving economic growth and transforming regional connectivity.

While challenges remain, stakeholders are hopeful that this long-awaited project will finally take off, bringing significant benefits to the people of Maharashtra.