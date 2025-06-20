Nashik Rains: Godavari River Level Rises, Flooding Reported in Low-Lying Areas

Continuous heavy rain from Wednesday night to Thursday has raised the water level of the Godavari River, causing floods in several rivers, streams, and low-lying areas across Nashik district. The downpour severely affected daily life, with many roads waterlogged and pothole-ridden, making commuting difficult.

In several talukas, including Peth, Surgana, and Trimbakeshwar, rivers like Nar and Par have overflowed due to the heavy rainfall. Some villages have been cut off as water levels in local streams surged. In a tragic incident, 36-year-old Vitthal Shingade from Ozar village in Niphad taluka was swept away while fishing at Chari number 16. Search operations were ongoing till late evening, but he remained untraceable.

The Godavari River’s level rose significantly in Nashik city on Thursday. Meanwhile, several dams in the region have started releasing water to manage the rising levels. According to the Disaster Management Cell, Darna dam in Igatpuri released 1100 cusecs, Punad dam 1200 cusecs, and Nandur Madhyameshwar dam discharged 3228 cusecs of water.

Flooding was also reported from Dindori taluka, where rivers and drains overflowed. The rainfall data for the last 24 hours shows Peth receiving the highest rainfall of 122 mm, followed by Trimbakeshwar with 117 mm, Surgana 101 mm, Igatpuri 72 mm, Dindori 69 mm, Baglan and Nashik 45 mm each, Kalwan 34 mm, Niphad 31 mm, and Sinnar 26 mm.

The district administration has urged residents in low-lying areas to remain alert as rains may continue.