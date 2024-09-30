Nashik Rains: Heavy Rainfall Damages Vegetable Crops; Prices Surge as Supplies Drop by 30%

Recent heavy rainfall in Nashik district has severely damaged various vegetable crops, reducing yields and soaring prices in local markets. This has placed a heavier financial burden on citizens, with vegetable supplies at APMC markets down by 30% this week.

During Pitru Paksha last week, vegetable demand surged, causing prices to reach unprecedented highs. Towards the end of Pitru Paksha, prices remain elevated, especially for tomatoes and leafy vegetables, which suffered significant yield losses due to the recent rains.

Currently, average market prices are above ₹80 per kilogram for most vegetables, significantly impacting household kitchen budgets. This price surge has been observed for the past 2-3 months, and the recent rainfall is expected to prolong this situation for the coming weeks.

Garlic, in particular, has seen a sharp rise to ₹400 per kilogram. APMC traders attribute this increase to reduced supply from Madhya Pradesh, despite garlic prices ranging between ₹300-350 per kilogram over the past two months.

Nashik APMC receives vegetables from various regions including Sinnar, Trimbakeshwar, Pimpalgaon, and Dindori, with a significant portion destined for Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Gujarat markets. Only a few traders cater to local sales.

The recent disruption in supply and demand chains has further exacerbated the situation in the past few days.

Vegetable Rates in Nashik APMC in Per Kg:

- Okra: ₹80

- Garlic: ₹400

- Coriander: ₹100 per bundle

- Fenugreek: ₹60 per bundle

- Flat Beans: ₹200

- Onion: ₹60

- Tomato: ₹60

This scenario underscores ongoing challenges in the vegetable market, affecting producers and consumers.