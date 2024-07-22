Nashik: Residents Stage Protest Against Smart City Policy Over Ancient Ghats and Temples

On Saturday, Nashik residents staged an unprecedented protest at Godapatra, voicing their opposition to the Smart City policy, which they argue is causing the destruction of ancient ghats and temples along the Godavari River under the guise of beautification efforts. This demonstration marks the first of its kind in Nashik.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation and Public Works Department's massive vandalism and destruction under the name of beautifying the Godavari has sparked widespread outrage.

Extensive construction is taking place on the banks of the Godavari River and surrounding areas, supposedly for beautification. The protesters questioned who demanded this beautification and whether it falls within the jurisdiction of the Smart City Company. They also raised concerns about the lack of transparency regarding the expenditure of government funds and whether permissions from the Department of Archaeology, Water Conservation Department, and Town Planning Department were obtained.

The beautiful ghat built by Punyashlok Ahilya Devi is being destroyed, with cement concrete blocks measuring 14x14 feet being placed around Gandhi Lake. Instead of removing the cement from the riverbed, layers of cement are being dumped, polluting the Godavari River. This not only results in accidents but also causes water to overflow onto the roads due to the reduced capacity of the riverbed. Additionally, the construction is expected to cause traffic problems.

Devotees of Ganga-Godavari and Ahilya Bai Holkar are deeply distressed by the tampering with the river and ghat, feeling that their sentiments have been violated. A large number of Nashik residents participated in this mass protest.

The water movement was led by Rajendra Bagul, former House Leader of Nashik Municipal Corporation; Satish Shukla, President of Purohit Sangh; Kalpana Pandey, Chief of Panchavati Forum; Siddeshwar Shinde, National President of Dhangar Samaj Vikas Parishad.

The residents of Nashik are demanding an immediate halt to the destructive activities and a thorough review of the Smart City policy to preserve the ancient heritage of the city.