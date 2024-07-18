Nashik: Residents Struggle with Contaminated Water Supply Amid Dengue Outbreak

Nashik residents, already stressed by the dengue outbreak, are now facing an additional challenge: contaminated water from their taps. Areas such as Jail Road and Old Nashik have been receiving dirty water, causing significant concern among the locals. Residents have urged the administration to address the issue and provide clean water as soon as possible.

In some areas, foul-smelling and contaminated water has led to health issues like vomiting, stomach aches, and diarrhea. A few days ago, Old Nashik reported receiving dirty water, and this week, areas including Banvanpura, Kazi Gadhi, and Amardham Road are experiencing the same problem.

The contamination is reportedly due to the Smart City road construction work, which has damaged water pipelines. As a result, dirty water is mixing with the drinking water supply. Despite numerous complaints to the divisional administration, the issue remains unresolved.

Residents have expressed multiple concerns, including irregular water supply, no water for five to eight days, and dirty, contaminated water. The residents of Shivram Nagar in Jail Road have staged a strong protest against the Nashik Road Divisional Office. Meanwhile, those in the Panchawati area have demanded clean and regular water supply.

Panchawati Divisional Branch Engineer Dattatray Bagul has assured residents that water will be routed through new pipes to Swaminarayan Jal Kumbh to resolve the irregular water supply issue. However, Hirawadi areas in Panchawati continue to receive low pressure and dirty water. Despite major repair work on the main water pipelines last week, the water issues persist, leaving Nashik residents unhappy and frustrated.