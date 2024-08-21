Nashik: Rickshaw Driver Takes Initiative to Fix Potholes on Dhondi Road Amidst Inaction by Authorities

Nashik has been plagued by a growing number of potholes on several roads, including Dhondi Road, due to the ongoing rainy season. Despite the worsening conditions, local authorities have not yet intervened to address the problem. In response, rickshaw driver Suresh Gulve has decided to take matters into his own hands.

Gulve, who operates in the area, noticed that the large potholes on Dhondi Road were causing significant issues for motorists, rickshaw pullers, and even school children. The road is the only connection to Shingwe Bahula village, making it an essential route for many residents. The poor condition of the road has also led to vehicle damage, further inconveniencing the community.

Without waiting for assistance from the administration, Gulve began filling the potholes himself. Using his rickshaw, he transported stones, bricks, and other materials from nearby forests. Armed with planks and shovels, he started repairing the road, one pothole at a time.

This selfless act has not gone unnoticed by the local residents. Many have praised Gulve for his dedication and willingness to improve the community’s safety and convenience, even when the authorities failed to act. His efforts have made a significant difference on Dhondi Road, and he has become a local hero in the eyes of many.