Nashik Road Accident: Couple Dies After Their Bike Collides with Car on Gangapur Road

A tragic accident near Someshwari resulted in the death of a husband and wife after their bike collided with a car. Suresh Vasantrao Vakharkar (64) died on the spot, while his wife Vidya Suresh Vakharkar (60) succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The incident occurred when the couple, residents of Amritdham, Panchvati, were riding their bike (MH 15 GW 4294) from Someshwar Temple towards Jehan Signal on Gangapur Road. A car (MH 15 GM 0066), driven by Smita Vijay Raskar (50), a resident of Pandit Colony, suddenly turned without warning, leading to the collision.

Following the crash, Vidya Vakharkar was rushed to a private hospital on Gangapur Road in critical condition. Unfortunately, despite medical efforts, she passed away during treatment.

The Gangapur Police have registered a case against Smita Raskar under serious charges for her alleged negligence, which led to the fatal accident. Raskar has been detained by the police as the investigation continues.

The deaths of the Vakharkar couple have left their family and community in mourning, highlighting the need for cautious driving and adherence to road safety rules.