Nashik Road Central Jail CMO and Colleague Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe

On Sunday, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Medical Officer of Nashik Road Central Jail were caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Department while accepting a bribe of ₹30,000. The CMO, Dr. Abid Abu Attar (40), and his colleague, Dr. Prashant Eknath Khairnar (42), have been detained.

The complainant reported that his friend is serving a sentence in Nashik Road Jail. According to the rules, the government committee releases prisoners who are above 65 years of age and have served 14 years of their sentence. However, the committee requires a 'fit for release' certificate from the concerned prisoner. When the complainant approached Dr. Attar and Dr. Khairnar for this certificate, they demanded ₹40,000.

The complainant then filed a report with the Anti-Corruption Department. The department laid a trap, during which the duo reduced their demand to ₹30,000. They accepted the bribe in front of witnesses, leading to their immediate capture by the Anti-Corruption Department. A case against Dr. Attar and Dr. Khairnar was being filed until late at night.

The operation was conducted by a team including Police Inspector Swapneel Rajput, Police Inspector Rajendra Sanap, Havaldar Prabhakar Gawli, Prafulla Mali, Santosh Gangurde, and Kiran Dhule, under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Sharmistha Valawalkar and Additional Superintendent Madhav Reddy.