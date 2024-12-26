Nashik Sets Ambitious Target to Export 1.6 Lakh Tonnes of Grapes Despite Weather Challenges

Despite challenges from unseasonal rains in recent weeks, Nashik district's agriculture department has set an ambitious target of exporting around 1.6 lakh tonnes of grapes this season. The main grape season, which runs from December to April, is expected to boost exports during this period.

So far, 10,300 farmers from Nashik district have registered 10,253 hectares of vineyards for export purposes for the 2023-24 season. This registration is mandatory under government rules to ensure the grapes meet international export standards.

In the last grape season (2023-24), Nashik exported 1.57 lakh tonnes of grapes, marking a 2% increase compared to the 1.53 lakh tonnes exported in 2022-23. Of these, 1.18 lakh tonnes were exported to European countries, while the remaining 39,000 tonnes were sent to non-European markets.

Nashik district is a key hub for grape cultivation in India, with approximately 58,367 hectares of land under grape farming. Niphad taluka leads with 22,000 hectares, followed by Dindori with 15,758 hectares, Nashik taluka with 11,671 hectares, and Chandwad with 5,148 hectares. Vineyards are also prominent in Baglan and Kalwan talukas.

Unseasonal rains, such as those experienced in February 2023, have posed challenges to grape growers, sometimes impacting yield and export quality. However, Nashik farmers have continued to adapt and maintain steady export growth.

For the current season, the registration numbers are expected to rise as more farmers prepare for the export season, contributing to Nashik’s position as a leading grape-exporting region in India.