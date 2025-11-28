Nashik Shocker: Toddler Falls From First-Floor Balcony, Survives With Injuries

Shocking video of a toddler falling down, while peeking out the balcony of an apartment's first floor has surfaced on social media. After verifying it came to light that, incident occurred on Saturday, November 22, 2025 around 6:30 pm, when a three-year-old Shriraj came to the balcony while playing he suddenly lost his balance and fell down. Fortunately he was not hit by the protective wall, which averted a major disaster.

Following the incident his family immediately admitted him to a private hospital in Juna Adgaon Naka for treatment. Due to fall, his hands and feet were injured and his condition is out of danger. Sumit Palace Apartment is located in Sahadevanagar near Dutt Mandir, which is ahead of Nirmala Convent School in Gangapur Road area. The Shinde family lives on the first floor of this apartment on a lease.

Toddler's hand has been fractured and other parts of his body have also been injured. The chairman of the apartment said that his condition is stable and out of danger. This incident had spread an atmosphere of fear in the area.