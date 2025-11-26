Nashik Shocker: Gram Panchayat Employee Dies by Suicide With Two Children in Chandwad; Family Dispute Suspected

Nashik: Employee working in Gram Panchayat dies with suicide along with two children in Chandwad taluka. He was working in Gram Panchayat office in Dighavad took this drastic step reportedly due to family dispute, says report. Deceased employee is Sachin Hiray. He ended his life along with his two children Pragya Sachin Hiray (aged 10 years) and Prajwal Sachin Hiray (aged 4 years).

According to the information received, Sachin Hiray committed suicide in a well near his house. The family was shocked when they came to know that the three had jumped into the well. After which the police were informed about this. Following the incident police rushed to the spot. By then, a scuba diver from Raipur in Chandwad itself was called. The well was filled with water and silt, hindering the search. After a prolonged effort, the bodies of the three were recovered.

Also Read: Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara’s Brother-in-Law Jeet Pabari Commits Suicide In Rajkot Home

After the bodies were taken out, they were sent to the sub-district hospital in Chandwad. An autopsy will be performed on all three bodies there. Cause behind the suicide is not clear but there is talk in the village that the incident took place due to a family dispute.