Nashik Shocker: Bodies of Two Missing Girls Found Floating in Well; Probe On

Nashik, Maharashtra (February 4, 2025): The bodies of two teenage girls who had been missing for four days were found in a well near the outlet of Shenwad dam on the Ghoti-Kaluste road on Monday.

The victims, identified as Manisha Bhau Pardhi, 19, and Sarita Kalu Bhagat, 18, were residents of Thakurwadi in Kanchangaon Shivara. According to their families, they left home around 3 a.m. on January 30 and did not return. Manisha’s parents filed a missing complaint at Ghoti police station on February 1.

On Monday around 12:30 p.m., locals discovered the bodies floating in the well. Authorities believe the incident occurred three to four days ago as the bodies were in a decomposed state.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of death.