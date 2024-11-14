Nashik Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Molested by Step-Father and Grandfather; FIR Filed Against Accused

In a deeply disturbing incident, an eight-year-old girl from Nashik was allegedly molested by her stepfather and grandfather, with her birth mother reportedly encouraging the abuse. The case came to light when the girl confided in her biological father during a recent Diwali visit, leading him to file a complaint at the Indiranagar police station.

According to the complaint, the young girl was forced to endure inappropriate advances from her grandfather, who repeatedly tried to keep her close. When she resisted, her mother allegedly pressured her to comply. The girl also reported molestation by her stepfather, adding to the severity of the case.

The Indiranagar police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act against the mother, stepfather, and grandfather. Investigations are currently underway, with authorities gathering statements and examining evidence to ensure justice for the child.