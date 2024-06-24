Nashik: Snake Bite Kills Small Child Day After His Birthday

The Khairnar family living in Nashik went through a tragic event when their only son, Swaraj, passed away from a venomous snake bite shortly after his birthday celebration. Swaraj was bitten at around 4 am on Monday and sadly, he couldn't receive medical help in time, even though he was quickly taken to a rural hospital in Satana.

The family had happily celebrated Swaraj's birthday the night before without realizing what was about to happen. This unexpected loss has left them in deep sorrow and mourning. Such sudden events serve as a reminder of how unpredictable life can be and how destiny can significantly impact our lives.