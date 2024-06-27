Nashik: Sundar Narayan Mandir Renovation Faces Structural Concerns

The renovation of the renowned Shree Sundar narayan mandir, a state-protected monument in Nashik's Panchwati area, has been a long-awaited project. After several years of delays, the first phase of the work has been completed, and the temple has been crowned. The preservation and repair work is managed by the office of the Assistant Director, Department of Archaeology, Nashik, under the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Maharashtra State.

As the renovation progresses into its second phase, local residents and traditional priest Amey Pujari have raised significant concerns about the construction methods being used. They have observed that new construction is being built on top of old stones, which are already weak and may cause structural issues for the new construction.

For the past 15 days, residents and Pujari have been trying to communicate their concerns to the contractor responsible for the renovation. Despite their repeated complaints, the contractor has continued the work, citing pressure to meet a strict deadline. This situation has led to frustration among the local community, who feel their concerns are being ignored.

Also Read: Nashik: 18-Year-Old Bike Rider Dies After Collision with School Bus at Trimurti Chowk

The residents have also accused the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums of neglecting their important complaints. They argue that building a new structure on old, weak stones will compromise the temple’s stability and significantly reduce its lifespan. "We just want the reconstruction to avoid using old stones. New stones must be used. If we build a new structure on old, weak stones, the lifespan of the temple will be reduced," said Amey Pujari.

The Sundarnarayan Mandir is a significant cultural and religious landmark, and the local community is deeply invested in its preservation. They are calling for immediate action to ensure that the renovation is done properly, using new and strong materials to maintain the temple's integrity and longevity. The residents hope that their concerns will be addressed promptly to safeguard the temple for future generations.