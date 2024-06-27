Nashik: 18-Year-Old Bike Rider Dies After Collision with School Bus at Trimurti Chowk

In a tragic incident, an eighteen-year-old bike rider lost his life on the spot in a horrific accident involving a two-wheeler and a school bus at Trimurti Chowk in the CIDCO area. The deceased, identified as Mayur Datta Gunjal, a resident of Mahale Farm, Rana Pratap Chowk, CIDCO, was traveling on his electric bike from Divya Adlab to Trimurti Chowk at around 11:00 AM on Wednesday. According to information provided by the police, Gunjal was struck by the back wheel of a private school bus while riding on the road.

Eyewitnesses reported that the collision occurred suddenly, leaving little time for Gunjal to react. Local social activists and residents immediately rushed him to a nearby private hospital for urgent medical treatment. Despite the prompt efforts, Gunjal succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Ambad Police have registered a case of accident in connection with this incident and are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact circumstances leading to the fatal collision. Gunjal was pursuing a Diploma course from Guru Govind Singh College. His father works in a private firm while his mother is a housewife.