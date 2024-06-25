Nashik: Water Crisis Deepens as Dams Remain Nearly Dry at 7.68%

Despite the brief respite provided by Sunday's rain, the water crisis in Nashik district persists with nine dams nearly empty, their water levels at a mere 7.68 percent. The community is anxiously anticipating heavier rainfall to alleviate the situation.

Sunday's rain, which continued into Monday morning, brought a total of 13.7 mm of precipitation over 24 hours. Although it seemed like more rain would follow today, the weather remained dry throughout the day, with the maximum temperature reaching 30 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department had issued a yellow alert for the district, but no significant rainfall materialized.

Nashik recorded 13.5 mm of rain on Sunday, but it was insufficient to make a meaningful impact on the water levels. The dams in Bhojapur, Nagasakia, Punegaon, Tisgaon, Valdevi, Bhavli, Ozarkhed, and Manikpunj are now critically low on water.

As the region continues to grapple with water scarcity, the residents and authorities are pinning their hopes on heavy rains in the coming days to replenish the dam reservoirs and alleviate the dire water shortage. Water Released from Kashyapi Dam to Gangapur Dam, Temporarily Resolving Water Cut Threat

After a prolonged wait, water from Kashyapi Dam has finally been released to Gangapur Dam. This decision came after a month-long opposition from farmers and villagers near Kashyapi Dam, who claimed their right to retain the water stock.

The water storage level in Gangapur Dam had reached critical levels, making it essential to transfer water from Kashyapi Dam to maintain the necessary water levels. District Collector Jalaj Sharma requested the release of water from Kashyapi to Gangapur Dam. Due to the resistance from local residents, the water transfer was conducted under police protection.

Now that Gangapur Dam has received the water, its level has risen by 1.5 meters. This increase has temporarily resolved the water cut issue for Nashik's citizens. With the water levels in Gangapur Dam restored, the supply will reach the corporation's water jackwell, effectively addressing the water shortage.

