Thane Water Cut: Diva, Mumbra, Kalwa and These Areas To Face 24-Hour Water Suspension on June 27–28

Urgent repair work on the Barvi gravity pipeline, from Katai Naka to Shil Tank, will be carried out under the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation's water supply scheme. As a result, water supply will be cut off for 24 hours from Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 12:00 AM to Friday, June 28, 2024, at 12:00 AM. This will affect the Thane Municipal Corporation areas of Mumbra, Diva, Kalwa, Majiwada-Manpada, and parts of Wagle.

During this shutdown period, water supply will be completely cut off for 24 hours in all areas of Diva, Mumbra (except for some parts of Ward No. 26 and 31), and Kalwa Ward , as well as in Rupadevi Pada, Kisannagar No. 2, Nehru Nagar in Wagle Ward, and Kolshet Khalcha Gaav under Manpada Ward.

Also Read| Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory In View of Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi at Siddhivinayak Temple; Check Details

Citizens are requested to note that after the water supply resumes, it will be at low pressure for the next 1 to 2 days. The Thane Municipal Corporation has appealed to citizens to cooperate by using water sparingly during this water cut period.