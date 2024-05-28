Nashik: Suraj Shabbir Mujawar, Student Without Hands, Aims for Academic Excellence (Watch Video)

Nashik, May 28: Determination and hard work can overcome any obstacle. This is exemplified by 21-year-old Suraj Shabbir Mujawar, a first-year Arts student at Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University in Paniv, Taluka Malshiras, District Solapur. Suraj, who was born without both hands, has not let his disability hinder his pursuit of education.

Suraj’s parents are farmers, and their financial situation is difficult. Despite these challenges, Suraj has shown remarkable resilience. After completing his 12th standard, he enrolled in the BA program at the Open University. Remarkably, he writes his exam papers with his feet.

Suraj's family consists of his father, a small-scale farmer, and his mother, a homemaker. They struggle to meet their daily needs, yet Suraj's passion for education remains unwavering. He has adapted to life without hands, learning to perform daily chores and study using his feet. Every day, he travels 30 kilometers from his home to the YCMOU center.

When asked about the challenges he faces, Suraj responded, "I am very much used to my life now. Hardly anything is challenging for me. My focus in life is clear, and I work hard towards it. Hence, nothing seems challenging to me." His dream is to improve his family's living conditions and become a Class One officer. To achieve this, he dedicates 6 to 8 hours daily to studying at the center or the taluka library, preparing for the MPSC exams.

Suraj completed his 12th standard from his local school and is now pursuing a BA from YCMOU. His story is an inspiration to many, showcasing the power of determination and dedication in the face of adversity. It is especially motivating when contrasted with news like the Porsche car accident case, highlighting the need for more determined and dedicated youngsters in our society.

Suraj's efforts and willpower have earned him admiration from university officials, including Vice-Chancellor. Dr. Sanjeev Sonawane, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Jogendra Singh Bisen, Controller of Examination Bhatu Prasad Patil, and Registrar Dilip Bharad. Suraj Shabbir Mujawar’s story is a powerful reminder of what can be achieved with determination and hard work. Salute to his strength and dedication.