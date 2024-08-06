Nashik: Tea Company Raided by FDA for Violating Food Safety Standards

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Nashik conducted a raid on the Nashik Tea Company, located at Bazar Patangan, Nashik Kalwan Road, Dindori. The raid revealed that the company was engaged in the wholesale sale of tea powder without the necessary license under the Food Safety Standards Act for the storage and sale of tea powder.

During the inspection, it was also found that the labels on the tea powder bags did not comply with legal requirements, categorizing the product as counterfeit. In response, the food safety officer took two samples from the stock for analysis and seized the remaining 560 kg of tea powder, valued at ₹2,01,600. Instructions were given to shut down the business until proper licensing is obtained. Meanwhile, the samples have been sent to the laboratory for analysis, and further action will be taken based on the results.

This operation was carried out by a team led by Assistant Commissioner (Food) Vivek Patil, Food Safety Officer Yogesh Deshmukh, and Sample Assistant Vijay Pagare under the guidance of Joint Commissioner Nashik Division, Udayadat Lohkare.vThe FDA's swift action aims to ensure compliance with food safety regulations and protect consumers from counterfeit and potentially harmful products. Further updates will follow pending the analysis report.