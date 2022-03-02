Nashik: The body of a missing student was found in waters

Nashik: Abhishek Kharat, a computer science student at KK Wagh Engineering College, who had been missing for two days, and his body was found in water at Pimpri.

Abhishek Kailas Kharat was in his final year of Computer Science at KK Wagh Engineering College. Two days ago, his cousin Suraj Kharat had lodged a complaint with the Adgaon police station that Abhishek was missing. While searching for the student, his body was found in flood waters at Syed Pimpri in the taluka today.

Relative of Union Minister of State Raosaheb Danve The village police immediately rushed to the spot and recovered the body of the student. The body has been sent to Nashik District Hospital for autopsy and the cause of death of the student will come to light only after the report is received. Meanwhile, the student who committed suicide is close to Union Minister of State Raosaheb Danve