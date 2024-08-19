Nashik: Three Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested for Illegal Stay in City

Nashik ATS and Indiranagar Police arrested three Bangladeshi nationals on Sunday, August 18, for residing illegally in the city. The suspects, identified as Shagor Mohammad Abdul Hasune Manik (28), Mussmat Shapla Khatoon (26), and Iti Khanam Mohammad Shaikh (27), were apprehended in the Pathardi Phata area. They had infiltrated into India and were living in a rented house at Qazi Manjil, Pathardi village, Nashik.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) took action after receiving information on Saturday about the presence of suspected Bangladeshi nationals in the area. The ATS, with the assistance of Indiranagar Police, set up a trap early Sunday morning, between 3 am and 1 pm. After confirming their presence, the team detained the three suspects.

During the operation, police thoroughly searched the suspects' belongings and the rented house. However, they found no suspicious items or evidence indicating any criminal activity. The Nashik City Police have stated that the intention behind their illegal stay remains unclear. The authorities are currently verifying the documents these suspects had, which barely proved their citizenship.

In addition to the three Bangladeshi nationals, a local man, Gorakshnath Vishnu Jadhav (32), who was in frequent contact with them, has also been arrested for helping them stay in Nashik. A case has been registered at Indiranagar Police Station, and investigations are ongoing.

