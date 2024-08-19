Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Nashik Municipal Corporation Sets August 30 Deadline for Mandal Permissions

The Nashik Municipal Corporation has advised Ganeshotsav mandals to finalize their permission processes by August 30. This includes obtaining approvals for constructing mandaps, stages, and arches. To ensure a smooth process and avoid last-minute issues, mandals are encouraged to submit their documents as early as possible, as the Corporation will not accept any submissions in the final seven days before the festival.

Under a new initiative, permissions will be granted through a simplified single-window system, with one dedicated office per section. This move aims to comply with a High Court order and state government policy, ensuring festivities proceed smoothly without disrupting public peace or damaging property.

Also Read| Mumbai Weather Update: August 18 Marks Hottest Sunday of the Month at 33.6 Degrees Celsius; Rain Likely This Week.

Stringent enforcement under Section 24 of the Municipal Act will ensure compliance with regulations across all festivals. Public boards are actively preparing for the Ganeshotsav period, organizing social awareness programs and cultural events.

The Municipal Corporation plans to implement the single-window scheme across its six divisional offices: Satpur, Nashik Road, CIDCO, Nashik East, Nashik West, and Panchawati, facilitating easier coordination for mandals and organizers alike.