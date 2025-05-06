Nashik to Conduct Mock Drill Exercise on May 7; Full List of Locations and What Citizens Should Know

After the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, tensions have increased between India and Pakistan. In response, the Union Home Ministry has asked all states to conduct mock drills on May 7 to prepare for possible attacks in civilian areas. These drills will help citizens and authorities understand how to respond in emergencies.

Why Nashik?

Nashik has been selected for the mock drill as part of a nationwide exercise across 244 Civil Defense Districts, including Nashik. The city is important because of its growing population and the presence of sensitive areas like the Artillery Center and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

What Is the Mock Drill About?

The purpose is to check the readiness of emergency teams, test communication systems, and educate citizens about what to do during a crisis. The Nashik District Administration has already begun preparations. Sirens will be sounded in different parts of the city during the drill.

Today, the Civil Defense Force tested these sirens. There are a total of 9 sirens in Nashik. The District Collector, Jalaj Sharma, has announced that detailed guidelines and regulations will be shared soon and will be followed during the drill on May 7.

Locations of Sirens in Nashik:

District Collector's Office

BYK College

Nashik Municipal Corporation Main Road Office

Zilla Parishad

Zakir Hussain Hospital

Kathada Gandhinagar Printing Press

Nehrunagar Custodian

Nehrunagar Transit Hostel

ISP Nashik Road Municipal Office, Jawhar Market



What Should Citizens Do?

Stay calm during the drill — it is only a test.

Do not spread rumors or panic messages on social media.

Follow police instructions if you are near a drill location.

Be aware of the sirens and announcements.



A high-level meeting was held at the District Collector’s Office with participation from senior officers and Army personnel. The Maharashtra Government has asked all agencies to stay alert and cooperate fully.

This mock drill will help Nashik and the rest of the country stay better prepared for any emergency in the future.