Nashik to Launch E-Charging Stations in January 2025 to Combat Air Pollution

In a bid to tackle the growing air pollution in the city, 10 e-charging stations will be operational in January under the National Clean Air Action Program (N-CAP). Known as 'Clean and Beautiful Nashik,' the city is taking steps to encourage the use of electric vehicles by providing accessible charging facilities.

The central government has allocated ₹87 crore under the N-CAP initiative to reduce air pollution. Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has utilized these funds for various measures, including mechanical sweepers, roadside greenery, cycle tracks, and a charging depot for 50 electric buses in Adgaon.

A tender process was initiated for setting up e-charging stations at 20 locations at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore. Servotech Power System Ltd. was awarded the contract at a 25% lower rate, saving ₹2.57 crore. This surplus has been allocated to construct nine additional charging stations, increasing the total to 29 locations.

Locations of E-Charging Stations

The initial 10 charging stations to be inaugurated in January include:

Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan (Municipal Headquarters)

Divisional Offices at West, East, Nashik Road, Satpur, Panchavati, and CIDCO

Tapovan Bus Depot

Amardham Fire Station

Satpur Fire Station

Raje Sambhaji Stadium (CIDCO)

Bitco Hospital

Krishinagar Jogging Track

Upcoming Charging Stations

Construction of stations at 20 more locations, such as Bhalekar Maidan, Pramod Mahajan Udyan, Mahatmanagar Cricket Ground, Phalke Memorial, Ganeshwadi Vegetable Market, Lekhanagar Municipal Hall, and Ambad Link Road, is nearing completion.

The NMC’s efforts aim to promote eco-friendly transportation while addressing the city's air quality challenges. Authorities encourage citizens to adopt electric vehicles and make use of these facilities for a cleaner, greener Nashik.