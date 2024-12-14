Nashik to Observe ‘No-Vehicle Day’ Every First Monday Starting January 2025

Starting from the New Year, the Nashik Collectorate will observe ‘No-Vehicle Day’ on the first Monday of every month to tackle increasing traffic congestion and pollution in the district. Collector Jalaj Sharma has directed all employees to avoid using private vehicles on this day and instead opt for public transport, bicycles, or walking to the office.

This initiative aims to reduce air pollution, alleviate traffic stress, and promote sustainable commuting practices. It is the first experiment of its kind at the collectorate office and will involve hundreds of employees from various departments, including tehsildar, grain distribution, and treasury offices. The Resident Deputy Collector, Rajendra Wagh, has issued notices to ensure all departments participate in this movement.

In addition to ‘No-Vehicle Day,’ the Collectorate has introduced a dress code to foster a sense of unity among employees. On the first Monday of every month, staff members are encouraged to wear pale yellow-colored attire. This uniformity is expected to enhance camaraderie while promoting the new initiative.

Nashik has seen a rapid rise in private vehicles, leading to traffic congestion and environmental challenges. By adopting this innovative approach, officials hope to reduce pollution, conserve fuel, and address growing traffic issues.

Collector Jalaj Sharma emphasized that this initiative is a step toward a cleaner, greener Nashik and urged employees to actively participate in making it a success. The move highlights the need for immediate and collective action to combat the city's rising pollution levels and ensure a sustainable future.