Nashik Traffic Diversions in Place Due to Ongoing Concreting Work on Mumbainaka Flyover Until November 9

Nashik drivers will experience traffic diversions due to ongoing concreting work under the Mumbainaka flyover, specifically on the road from Dwarka to Jatra Hotel. The concreting on one side of the road towards Mumbai has been completed, and now the work on the other side has begun. As a result, traffic in the area has been rerouted from October 16 to November 9, 2024.

On the first day of the change, many drivers faced heavy traffic jams, particularly near the Indiranagar tunnel. To ease the flow of vehicles during the construction period, the following traffic adjustments have been made:

Indiranagar Tunnel to Mumbainaka Traffic: Vehicles moving from Indiranagar tunnel towards Mumbainaka will be redirected through the service road on the Govindnagar side.

Traffic from Mumbai Nayak to Govindnagar: This traffic will be diverted through the Jogging Track Tunnel on the Indiranagar side service road.

These changes are expected to last until the completion of the concreting work on November 9, 2024. Drivers are advised to plan their routes accordingly to avoid delays.