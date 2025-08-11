Nashik Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Shravan Third Monday at Trimbakeshwar Temple; Check Diversions

The district administration has made special traffic arrangements for the third Monday of Shravan, August 11, anticipating a heavy rush of devotees to pay obeisance at the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga temple and the Brahmagiri trek.

Starting 12 noon on Sunday, August 10 until 8 pm on Monday, August 11, all vehicles except MSRTC buses have been banned from entering Trimbakeshwar town from the Nashik - Trimbakeshwar Jawhar route.

Temporary diversions have been set up to ensure the safety of all and the smooth flow of traffic. The Nashik Rural Police have issued a special notification outlining external parking and diversion plans, urging citizens to follow them strictly. More than three lakh devotees are expected to visit Nashik and Trimbakeshwar on this occasion.

Traffic Diversions

Buses from Nashik to Jawhar will take an alternative route: Nashik - Satpur (Hotel Amrut Garden -Bardan Phata Point) -

Govardhan - Girnare -Dhondegaon - Devargaon -Waghera Phata - Amboli Phata.

Buses from Jawhar to Nashik will travel via Amboli T-Point - Waghera Phata -Girnare - Nashik.

Parking Arrangements

Devotees from Nashik must park their vehicles at Khambale parking and use shuttle buses to reach Trimbakeshwar.

Visitors from the Jawhar and Girnare routes must park their vehicles at the Amboli parking.

Those coming from Mumbai via Igatpuri, Ghoti, and Vaitarna must park their vehicles at the first T-Point parking and use the shuttle bus service to reach the temple.